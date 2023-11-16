LG Twins Ends 29-Year Long Wait With Historic Win

On November 13, LG, the owner of KBO team LG Twins, celebrated its first Korean Series win in 29 years. Established in 1982 as Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Chungyong – translated as ‘Blue Dragon’ – the baseball club was acquired by the LG Corporation in 1989, and was subsequently renamed LG Twins. The following year, the Twins won their first Korean Series title and went on to win their second in 1994. And, finally, the 2023 KBO League Season ended Monday night the way it hadn’t for nearly three decades: with the LG Twins as the champions for the third time.