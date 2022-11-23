LG UltraFine OLED Pro Meets the Future of Media Production at Griffith Film School

“Working with LG really makes sense for us as they understand the unique needs we have as filmmakers – and that’s something you can clearly see in the capabilities and feature sets of their monitors,” said Herman Van Eyken, head professor at Griffith Film School. “LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors are state-of-the-art monitors that provide the faithful image reproduction that our students need to realize their artistic vision.”

As a result of the partnership, both students and faculty members at Griffith Film School will get to explore everything that LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors have to offer. LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors are available to use in the school’s Grading Suite while several units of the equally impressive LG UltraWide™ monitor (model 40WP95C) are installed in the Editing Suite.