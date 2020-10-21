LG WING IS THE “ONE” TO WATCH IN LATEST VIDEO FROM K-POP SENSATION SUPERM

Making it easier and more fun to keep up with the latest dances, memes and crazes on social media, LG’s inspired creation delivers a seamless and much-expanded viewing and user experience – one that has already won over some of K-pop’s hottest performers.

Visit https://youtu.be/-MyvZMiRGvE to view the SuperM’s One music video on YouTube and and www.vlive.tv/video/214838 to experience LG WING with SuperM on V LIVE.