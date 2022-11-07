Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG x Maserati: Making Every Space a Masterpiece

Beyond News 07/11/2022

Prestigious products not only boast technological advancements but aesthetically pleasing designs, bringing convenience to daily lives while seamlessly blending in with any home interior design. Delivering extraordinary experiences and exquisite design simultaneously, there is no better example than the LG Objet Collection.

LG x Maserati: Making Every Space a Masterpiece

Among the many innovations within the LG OLED Objet Collection is the Easel (65Art90), which combines an elegant easel-style design with a textured art canvas-like sliding cover. This unique form enables users to turn their TV into a piece of art whilst adding a further touch of elegance to home living spaces. To celebrate its debut in Hong Kong as well as to demonstrate how LG pursues technological breakthroughs that improve quality of life and satisfy users’ various tastes, LG Hong Kong collaborated with the premier Italian luxury-sports car brand, Maserati.

LG x Maserati: Making Every Space a Masterpiece

The event was hosted in the new Maserati Experience Center in Causeway Bay during its opening week, allowing an inspirational and ideal showcase of LG’s latest innovation. Not only top influencers and media but esteemed VIPs and members of the Maserati Club exclusively enjoyed a one-of-a-kind experience, where LG expressed the bold, stylish statement of LG OLED Objet Collection. One attendee of the event even complimented the Easel as “a masterful grasp of entertainment as a collection of art.”

LG x Maserati: Making Every Space a Masterpiece

Extending the collaboration, LG partnered with Maserati to enrich the entire customer journey at the new Experience Centre by placing the Easel with other products from LG OLED Objet Collection. Maserati showroom visitors are now able to visualize the configuration of Maserati cars across its model range and tailoring options by using StanbyME’s browsing feature and enjoy a stunning demonstration of Maserati cars displayed on LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and the Easel.

LG x Maserati: Making Every Space a Masterpiece

Other LG products showcased at the Experience Center include the fully integrated LG Styler, allowing showroom visitors to understand how this pioneering technology helps keep their wardrobe, including valuable and delicate coats, jackets and dresses, in the best hygienic condition with fabric well-protected. Visitors are also offered a chance to experience powerful and refreshing air quality enhancement brought by LG PuriCare AeroTower and PuriCare 360 Air Purifier, standout models among LG’s home appliances.

LG x Maserati: Making Every Space a Masterpiece

Through the exciting collaboration with Maserati, LG took the opportunity of demonstrating how it pursues a perfect harmony of technology and stylish design. The brand is committed to redefining what is possible when art and technology come together, and LG OLED Objet Collection displayed at the heart of Causeway Bay well proved the brand’s capability and potential, easily turning every space into a masterpiece.

 

Contributed by LG Hong Kong

#2022
