LG’s Amazing Micro LED Picture Quality Meets Bang & Olufsen’s Artistic Sound

Dedicated to delivering outstanding home cinema and user experiences, LG and Bang & Olufsen conducted several rounds of testing to ensure seamless compatibility between the webOS platform installed on LG MAGNIT, and Bang & Olufsen’s software application. Thanks to these efforts, users can now enjoy the convenience of being able to control both LG MAGNIT and Beolab 90 via Bang & Olufsen’s remote controller.

The LG MAGNIT with Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 90 speakers is currently on display at international locations. Visitors can experience this pairing at the LG Business Innovation Center in Dubai, UAE, as well as at the Bang & Olufsen store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Moreover, this exceptional combination will also be presented in the Bang & Olufsen showroom in Costa Mesa, California, USA, which is scheduled in September.