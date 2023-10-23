LG’s Bold Innovation in the World of Digital Creativity

Furthermore, as an Exclusive Screen Partner, LG provided around a hundred LG OLED units to showcase a diverse collection of digital art pieces at the event. Visitors were engaged in a world of vivid and dynamic digital art created by popular artists, including Refik Anadol and Yang Yongliang.

Another highlight at DAF, LG presented unique media art pieces with the LG MAGNIT 136-inch Micro LED display in collaboration with LED.ART, a renowned media art content platform, leaving visitors in awe of the vibrant colors and unparalleled quality. Immersive visual effects and ultra-fine details were powered by Micro LED display technology, with LG MAGNIT display’s accurate color purity and wide viewing angle bringing the art to life. This partnership highlights LG’s commitment to actively participating in art events and signifies a new chapter in LG’s technological advancements in the realm of art.