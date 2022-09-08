LG’s Global Network Teams up for the City of Busan

To ensure the campaign is a success, CEO William Cho now oversees a group-wide task force set up to champion the vibrant port city’s bid. Additionally, in July at The Amundi Evian Championship in France, LG endorsed Busan’s World Expo bid in front of the eyes of golf fans from all over the world by screening its promotional video, ‘The One and Only Busan,’ on a giant billboard beside the course’s clubhouse. Raising awareness of Busan’s bid in France was especially important as this is where the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) , the body that ultimately decides the location of World Expo 2030, will host its announcement event at the end of next year.