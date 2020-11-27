Helpful Culinary Partners Make Home Cooked Meals Virtually Hassle-Free

The biggest benefit of meal kit subscription services is that they deliver a solution to the biggest chore when it comes to cooking at home – shopping for ingredients. And or those without extra large pantries or cupboards at home, going out frequently to replenish one’s inventory of ingredients is probably not going to be anyone’s favorite chore during the pandemic.

To encourage and inspire even more cooking at home, LG Electronics (LG) has introduced a new digital campaign named the Pantry Dish Challenge. Running throughout Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa until the end of December, the delightfully delicious campaign challenges consumers to create culinary magic using only the ingredients they have on hand in their pantries and refrigerators, and then share their recipes for others to recreate and relish.