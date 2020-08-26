LG’S IFA 2020 INFORMATION PORTAL OPENS TO PUBLIC

On September 1 prior to the start of IFA (September 3-5), LG will publicly open its Virtual Exhibition to showcase the company’s home living concept, with the help of its latest home innovations, audiences will be able to experience LG like never before in the history of IFA.

Even before the Virtual Exhibition doors open, five preview videos will tell the back story of LG and IFA with a hint of what the audience can expect to experience at this year’s show. The first clip captures highlights of LG’s most iconic innovations unveiled over the past several years at Europe’s biggest technology show. “Teaser” videos will be posted regularly until the Virtual Exhibition opens at the start of the month.