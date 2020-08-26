We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S IFA 2020 INFORMATION PORTAL OPENS TO PUBLIC
LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its IFA 2020 information portal at http://Exhibition.LG.com to provide the most up-to-date information on LG’s exciting products and services to be announced at the annual trade show. Taking place virtually for the first time in its 96 year history, IFA this year will be completely virtual and accessible to anyone with an internet connection.
On September 1 prior to the start of IFA (September 3-5), LG will publicly open its Virtual Exhibition to showcase the company’s home living concept, with the help of its latest home innovations, audiences will be able to experience LG like never before in the history of IFA.
Even before the Virtual Exhibition doors open, five preview videos will tell the back story of LG and IFA with a hint of what the audience can expect to experience at this year’s show. The first clip captures highlights of LG’s most iconic innovations unveiled over the past several years at Europe’s biggest technology show. “Teaser” videos will be posted regularly until the Virtual Exhibition opens at the start of the month.
Beyond the videos, audiences will be amazed by LG’s iconic show stopping immersive displays such as OLED Tunnel, OLED Canyon and OLED Falls, highlighting the company’s leadership in display innovations.
Innovative products and services ranging from LG Electronics’ acclaimed OLED TVs NanoCell TVs, ultra-premium home appliances LG SIGNATURE, built-in Signature Kitchen Suite, intelligent AI DD washing machine, InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator and smart home solutions will entice visitors to stick around and browse the virtual showroom from the comfort and of their homes.
To receive an official invitation when the LG Virtual Exhibition goes live, interested individuals are encouraged to register now at http://Exhibition.LG.com.