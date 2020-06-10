LG's Immense LED Digital Signage Project is Turning Heads in Busy Gangnam

Running through the center of the iconic district, Teheran-ro (“ro” meaning “street” in Korean) is often referred to as the local version of Times Square due to the abundance of state-of-the-art screens displaying advertisements of every brand imaginable. Designated as a free outdoor advertisement zone by the government, the street acts as something of a public arena where major entertainment houses, clothing brands and corporations vie for the attention of the estimated 100,000 pedestrians who traverse its sidewalks every day of the week.

LG’s eye-catching LED digital signage solution is hard to miss. Two strikingly vibrant 10,000 nit displays – 21.8 meters tall by 12 meters wide – are embedded in a structure that measures an imposing 26 meters in height. The custom-built dual-sided display featuring pixels only 8.3mm apart is located in front of the one of the most well-known landmarks on Teheran-ro, the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Hotel.