LG’s Mobility Labworks Series Invites People to Experience the Future of Mobility

The nexus of LG’s auto-focused innovations, the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has built a solid reputation over its ten years of existence, making a name for itself in five key areas of vehicle-related technologies: head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS and software.

The company is determined to improve the user experience in the vehicle space, and has the advantage of being able to draw on decades of insight from its consumer electronics businesses. LG is already enhancing the in-vehicle experience with breakthroughs including its digital cockpit technology, which boosts convenience and safety with its interactive displays and intuitive controls. The company is also promoting safety with in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) integrated features such as seamless smartphone connection and voice recognition; enabling drivers to use their devices without taking their eyes, or their focus, off the road.