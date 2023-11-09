We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Mobility Labworks Series Invites People to Experience the Future of Mobility
Last week, LG headed to Munich, Germany, to take part in IAA Mobility 2023 – one of the world’s largest mobility events. Presenting at IAA Mobility for the first time, the company shared its vision for the in-vehicle experience of the future and proposed a highly advanced mobility ecosystem that will bring new value to the mobility industry and customers.
The nexus of LG’s auto-focused innovations, the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has built a solid reputation over its ten years of existence, making a name for itself in five key areas of vehicle-related technologies: head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS and software.
The company is determined to improve the user experience in the vehicle space, and has the advantage of being able to draw on decades of insight from its consumer electronics businesses. LG is already enhancing the in-vehicle experience with breakthroughs including its digital cockpit technology, which boosts convenience and safety with its interactive displays and intuitive controls. The company is also promoting safety with in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) integrated features such as seamless smartphone connection and voice recognition; enabling drivers to use their devices without taking their eyes, or their focus, off the road.
To see what the future mobility experience envisioned by LG looks like, and explore the unprecedented level of personalization it is set to offer, check out the Mobility Labworks Series, accessible via LG’s official website and social media channels.
Themed Experience Future Mobility Your Way, LG’s Mobility Labworks Series introduces a range of cutting-edge technology concepts with the potential to reshape the way people experience travel. The series includes two distinct digital cockpit concepts – Alpha and Beta, along with three display kiosk concepts – Min & Max Display, Pop & Fold Display and Flex & Slide Display.
With the Min & Max Display, users get to adjust the size of the in-car display to suit their preferences. At any time, they can choose whether they want Minimum Display mode where essential driving information is provided, or Maximum display mode where full range of real-time information is available via a Pillar to Pillar P-OLED screen. Helping users make the most of their cabin space, the Pop & Fold Display only pops out when needed – storing neatly away for a more spacious interior when not in use. Lastly, the Flex & Slide Display offers increased flexibility as it can change its shape, curving and flexing to smoothly shift from a regular screen into a responsive touch interface.
The Mobility Labworks Series highlights LG’s aim to provide innovative technologies, in collaboration with carmakers, that help create better customer experiences for end-users. A trusted partner to global automobile brands, LG continues to leverage its advanced technological capabilities to supply its customers with high-performance, reliable products – delivered on time and completed to the highest standard possible.
“In the rapidly evolving automotive industry, where the latest trends revolve around CASE, or ‘Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric,’ LG has been leading the vehicle components sector,” said Alexio Rhee, head of Sales and Marketing Division at the LG VS Company. “With a decade of experience under our belts, and a wealth of knowledge and customer insight brought over from our diverse consumer electronics businesses, we have what it takes to drive future mobility innovation to a very exciting place, as demonstrated in our Mobility Labworks Series.”
To learn more about the technologies presented in the Mobility Labworks Series, visit the LG VS company’s website and LinkedIn Page.