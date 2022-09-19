LG’s Newest Innovations the Talk of the Town at IFA 2022

While LG was definitely a star player at IFA this year, many other manufacturers were also present to introduce their newest innovations. One reoccurring trend that has stood out at almost every major tech tradeshow over the last ten years is ‘Smart Home Technology’. Once again, smart home tech headlined IFA as people’s lives have become more ‘home-centric’ since the global pandemic and as more companies commit to Matter – a new smart home connectivity standard created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance) and supported by major companies including Google, Amazon and Apple.

Another obvious trend at IFA was artificial intelligence (AI), which is developing rapidly to become the heart of many gadgets and services we use every day. AI is now automating our indoor environments, predicting our needs based on our usage patterns, delivering helpful time- and situation-specific reminders and making suggestions for improving or extending usability. From health to home entertainment, AI was present in practically every product and tech category of this year’s IFA.