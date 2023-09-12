LG’s OLED Leadership Holds Firm in First Half of 2023

Have you ever wondered how many LG OLED TVs are shipped every year? 100 thousand units perhaps, maybe as much as a million? In the first half of 2023, LG recorded over 1.33 million shipments of its stunning OLED TVs, setting new benchmarks and records its competitors can only dream of.

According to market research firm Omdia , LG captured over 55 percent of the global OLED TV market in the first six months based on total shipments. As a renowned OLED TV leader now celebrating 10 years of innovation in this space, LG has once again defended its premium TV crown while further cementing LG OLED TV’s status as the pinnacle of premium TVs.