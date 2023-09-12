We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s OLED Leadership Holds Firm in First Half of 2023
Have you ever wondered how many LG OLED TVs are shipped every year? 100 thousand units perhaps, maybe as much as a million? In the first half of 2023, LG recorded over 1.33 million shipments of its stunning OLED TVs, setting new benchmarks and records its competitors can only dream of.
According to market research firm Omdia, LG captured over 55 percent of the global OLED TV market in the first six months based on total shipments. As a renowned OLED TV leader now celebrating 10 years of innovation in this space, LG has once again defended its premium TV crown while further cementing LG OLED TV’s status as the pinnacle of premium TVs.
The “bigger the better” trend continues to prevail in the TV market, which is great news for LG. As more and more people desire larger TVs for their living spaces, models of 75 inches or larger accounted for a remarkable 11.4 percent share of total OLED TVs sold, while shipments’ yearly average growth rate topped 90 percent over the past five years. Staying on top of this growing trend, LG is resuming its dominance in the market with an outstanding 64.2 percent share in total shipments of OLED TVs over 75 inches.
LG is targeting this new demand for large and premium TVs in the second half of 2023 with the groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED M TV (model 97M3) it unveiled in July, which boasts the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless solution that makes it easy for customers to achieve their dream interior.
Not one to be confined, LG unleashed a tidal wave of 10 million TV units (OLED and LCD) on the world, which has helped the company carve out a 16.2 percent share of revenue for itself in the global TV market.
Despite facing a downturn in the global TV market, LG persisted in strengthening its inventory management and securing higher profits while actively pursuing a strategic approach for its premium and ultra-large displays. And this commitment has paid off substantially, with its LG OLED TVs now accounting for around 30 percent of the company’s overall revenue generated from TV sets.
TV shipments totaled over 92 million units in the first half of 2023, matching last year’s first half performance. The OLED TV segment, which has been led by LG for a number of years, has already passed the 2 million shipments mark this year, which bodes well for the rest of 2023.
OLED TVs are continuing their takeover of the global TV market after capturing 9.3 percent of all revenue in the first half. Meanwhile, Omdia predicts that OLED TVs are set to shine even brighter, projecting at least a 43 percent revenue share among premium TVs priced above USD 1,500.
