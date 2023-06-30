LG’s Reinvention of Personalized Entertainment Powered by AI

At the beginning of 2023, LG unveiled its vision statement for a new era of TVs – “Sync to You, Open to All” – which signifies the company’s unwavering dedication to tailoring the user experience to unique preferences and lifestyles.

Aspiring to revolutionize the consumer landscape, LG is paving the way for truly exceptional customer experiences with a diverse array of personalized products and services which offer value to users regardless of their age, gender and location.