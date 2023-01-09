LG’s Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

LG TVs also offer a variety of fitness services from Xponential , world’s largest fitness group and Les Mill , to MaxPro , which allows to connect a fitness machine to the TV and Exercite, a motion sensor solution that recognizes your body’s posture.

The second part of LG’s vision statement, “Open to All,” is about collaboration, inclusivity and sustainability. Through open collaboration, LG TV users will be able to connect to different platforms and devices across an ever-growing ecosystem. Communication and control will be especially smooth thanks to support for Matter, the latest open connectivity standard for smart home solutions.

LG TV is also designed to be accessible to all users, regardless of their age or abilities. In consultation with its accessibility advisory group, whose members include people living with various disabilities, LG is continuously developing and rolling out inclusive technologies and features. Among those currently offered on LG TV are audio-to-text captions and a sign language screen that can be easily moved and resized whenever the user desires. There are also services available on LG TV that have been created specifically with elderly users and children in mind.

Sustainability is another integral element of LG TV and of LG’s vision. All LG TV products are shipped in boxes that feature one-color printing and have been made from biodegradable materials. The TVs themselves contain parts fabricated from recycled plastics. LG’s OLED TVs deserve special mention when it comes to sustainability, using a smaller number of components and offering greater recyclability than their LCD counterparts. Furthermore, since they do not require a backlight having fewer parts overall, there is less to recycle and dispose of.