LG's Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

Beyond News 09/01/2023

Beyond News 09/01/2023



As the world welcomes in the new year, LG is busy ushering in a new era in TV with the announcement of its new vision statement, “Sync to You, Open to All.” The company’s vision for the present and future of screen is all about syncing the user experience to each user’s individual tastes and lifestyle. It’s a vision that sees the screen as a seamless extension of people’s everyday life; a place where one can go to be entertained, to connect, to pursue their passions and so much more.

LG’s Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

“Sync to You, Open to All,” although new, is a continuance of LG’s long-term commitment to changing the role of TV. The company aims to realize its vision by reflecting customer opinion throughout the entire user experience journey, factoring feedback into every single facet – from product and service development to User Interface (UI) features, design and, of course, the viewing experience.

 

In LG’s reimagining of what television is, the living room TV is now considered a lifestyle hub – one centered on the delivery of a personalized, customizable experience that lets users do and be more.

LG’s Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

“Sync to You” relates to the delivery of a user experience that takes personalization to the next level. In terms of hardware, this means the introduction of new and diverse screen products intended for different audiences. These will include screens leveraging Zero Connect technology, to provide spatial and interior design freedom, flexible screens that users can ‘bend’ to their needs and screens that eschew conventional design.

LG’s Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

As far as software is concerned, “Sync to You” focuses on providing unique experiences optimized for each user, thanks to webOS, LG’s open and constantly evolving smart TV platform. This encompasses the ability to customize a broad range of functions and settings to one’s preferences, starting with UI configuration, content recommendations and picture quality. But it also extends to the provision of an expanded customer experience, thanks to a wide range of interactive services from categories as diverse as cloud gaming, the metaverse, remote learning, home security, home fitness or health.

 

A variety of virtual worlds can also be accessed, from DASVERSE, a virtual art museum allowing you to walk inside and explore emotions beyond the creative work or SANSAR, the world first TV metaverse service, a full mixed reality platform offering life events that happen at the same time in both realities and Oorbit, a new cloud solution allowing users to access interconnected digital worlds. The Masterclass app on LG TVs offer access to over 180 classes taught by the world’s best instructors and thanks to a new partnership with ADT, LG TV owners can benefit from integrated services developed exclusively for webOS.

LG’s Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

LG TVs also offer a variety of fitness services from Xponential, world’s largest fitness group and Les Mill, to MaxPro, which allows to connect a fitness machine to the TV and Exercite, a motion sensor solution that recognizes your body’s posture.

 

The second part of LG’s vision statement, “Open to All,” is about collaboration, inclusivity and sustainability. Through open collaboration, LG TV users will be able to connect to different platforms and devices across an ever-growing ecosystem. Communication and control will be especially smooth thanks to support for Matter, the latest open connectivity standard for smart home solutions.

 

LG TV is also designed to be accessible to all users, regardless of their age or abilities. In consultation with its accessibility advisory group, whose members include people living with various disabilities, LG is continuously developing and rolling out inclusive technologies and features. Among those currently offered on LG TV are audio-to-text captions and a sign language screen that can be easily moved and resized whenever the user desires. There are also services available on LG TV that have been created specifically with elderly users and children in mind.

 

Sustainability is another integral element of LG TV and of LG’s vision. All LG TV products are shipped in boxes that feature one-color printing and have been made from biodegradable materials. The TVs themselves contain parts fabricated from recycled plastics. LG’s OLED TVs deserve special mention when it comes to sustainability, using a smaller number of components and offering greater recyclability than their LCD counterparts. Furthermore, since they do not require a backlight having fewer parts overall, there is less to recycle and dispose of.

LG’s Screen Vision Statement to Create the Screen Experience That Perfectly Fits Your Tastes and Lifestyle

Guided by its new vision statement “Sync to You, Open to All,” and a firmly held belief that “Life’s Good,” LG is and will continue to provide LG TV users with differentiated lifestyle experiences and exceptional customer value.

