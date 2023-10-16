We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life’s Good Volunteer Day: Joining Hands for a Better Life
Good health, both physical and mental, heavily depends on having homes that are safe and hospitable. To spread the joy of owning a better home, LG Vietnam initiated Life’s Good Volunteer Day in Tu Ne, Tan Lac district, Hoa Binh, where it helped renovate local people’s houses.
This activity is part of the Life’s Good global campaign, which aims to deliver the true meaning of Life’s Good as well as to present LG’s new, dynamic and youthful brand identity across the world. With 20 LG employees actively participating in Life’s Good Volunteer Day, painting walls and perfecting homes together with locals, LG successfully demonstrated that Life’s Good is not just a corporate slogan but a mission that guides the company and its employees to work collectively towards improving the quality of life and creating a better society.
Song Ik-hwan, managing director of LG Electronics Vietnam, handing over a house key to a Muong family
The program is also a part of the Life’s Good: Hope Village project launched back in 2020 by LG and Habitat for Humanity (HFH) to build a quality living environment and sustainable development for inhabitants in remote areas of not only Vietnam but India and Kenya as well. Early this year, LG announced the total funding of USD 55,000 for the Hope Village project, which will be used for the renovation of infrastructure and homes in Tu Ne, a rural village in Vietnam.
Tu Ne was selected as a beneficiary of the project as 85 percent of its population are Muong ethnic minorities, many of whom are underprivileged without access to standard facilities in houses. And, with the region often experiencing adverse weather conditions, such as prolonged thunderstorms that are accompanied by landslides, it was a top priority to transform locals’ homes into safe shelters.
Life’s Good Volunteer Day was conceived and executed with the realization that the best and most effective way of spreading the meaning of Life’s Good is to join hands together to resolve real-life difficulties and challenges. With a successful handover of renewed houses to residents, the project showed LG’s commitment to creating a good life that is better for people, especially in regions with poor living conditions.
For years, LG has focused on improving facilities such as building new community toilets, repairing cultural houses, donating community book libraries and giving equal educational rights to young generations through school facility renovation. The company will further its initiatives to improve the lives of the local people, especially those living in remote areas, because LG believes that Life’s Good and everyone deserves such a right to enjoy it.
Contributed by LG Vietnam