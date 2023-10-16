Life’s Good Volunteer Day: Joining Hands for a Better Life

The program is also a part of the Life’s Good: Hope Village project launched back in 2020 by LG and Habitat for Humanity (HFH) to build a quality living environment and sustainable development for inhabitants in remote areas of not only Vietnam but India and Kenya as well. Early this year, LG announced the total funding of USD 55,000 for the Hope Village project, which will be used for the renovation of infrastructure and homes in Tu Ne, a rural village in Vietnam.

Tu Ne was selected as a beneficiary of the project as 85 percent of its population are Muong ethnic minorities, many of whom are underprivileged without access to standard facilities in houses. And, with the region often experiencing adverse weather conditions, such as prolonged thunderstorms that are accompanied by landslides, it was a top priority to transform locals’ homes into safe shelters.