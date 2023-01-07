Live Life Your Way: LG Showcases Lifestyle-Enhancing Screen Products at CES 2023

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES will also be able to see the company’s brand-new Lifestyle Screen product, the Transparent OLED screen. A fitting way to celebrate a decade of LG OLED innovation, the transparent screen represents the pinnacle of display technology. The futuristic product offers new, lifestyle-enhancing experiences and a level of interior design and installation freedom that has simply never existed – until now.

The transparent glass screen of the Transparent OLED screen provides a sense of openness, while its bentwood base brings an element of the natural world indoors. Setting itself apart from conventional TVs, the screen matches any interior style and can be placed wherever the user wishes, even in the middle of the living room or right in front of a window. Going ‘beyond the screen’, the Transparent OLED screen also offers a new type of user experience with its transparent gallery mode – showcasing art that seems to interact with the surrounding space. And in black mode, the TV provides the ultimate OLED viewing environment, no matter where it is installed or the type of content it is displaying.