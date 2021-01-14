We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Making a Difference One Laundry Load at a Time
Homelessness is a serious issue that continues to exist in almost every society exasperated by the unique circumstances of 2020, rendering more people unable to provide shelter for themselves and their loved ones. Thankfully, there are organizations and individuals who selflessly dedicate their time, skills and resources to help. In Athens alone where 18,500 people are without a fixed abode, the Greece office of LG teamed up with a local not-for-profit to make a positive difference.
As part of its Life Is Good When You Participate platform which encompasses a broad range of community-focused initiatives, LG supports the good work of Ithaca, an Athens-based organization that assists homeless individuals maintain their personal hygiene. LG has supported Ithaca since its establishment in 2016, donating washing machines and dryers for the organization’s mobile laundry van.
Ithaca’s van contains two washing machines and two dryers that operate simultaneously with all water and electricity expenses covered by Ithaca’s corporate and private sponsors. Individuals in need of the service can simply bring their clothes to one of the van’s scheduled stops in the Attica and Piraeus areas then return to pick them up at a scheduled time. Carefully tending to the laundry and always ready to offer a friendly smile and words of comfort, Ithaca’s employees and community volunteers are warmly welcomed wherever they go.
In December, LG Greece extended its homeless assistance program with a donation of five washers and five dryers to the Multipurpose Homeless Center of the Municipality of Athens. Created during the pandemic to afford protection to the city’s growing homeless population, the center can accommodate up to 150 residents and is expected to become a permanent shelter after the pandemic ends.
The advanced appliances with their efficient and reduced wash cycle times enable the center to provide all its guests with the physical and emotional benefits of hygienically-clean, fresh-looking clothes. Ithaca applauded the partnership of LG, noting that its involvement is a much-needed boost for the well-being of the homeless community.
“LG shares our vision and desire to assist the homeless and was the first company to put its hand up to help,” said Dimitra Kountourioti, Ithaca’s director of operations. “Thanks to its contribution we’ve managed to carry out important initiatives and reach more people in need. We are very happy for LG’s support and cooperation, which continues to enhance our efforts and the lives of those we strive to help.”
“It is important that we in the corporate community participate in and give back to society,” said Georgia Stavropoulou, senior marketing manager at LG Greece. “We are proud to play our part and hope that our efforts will raise awareness of this important issue and inspire others to get involved.”
With assistance from LG’s appliances, Ithaca has so far helped more than 6,400 individuals in need and washed approximately 83,000 kilograms of clothes over the course of some 16,000 wash cycles. Ithaca’s tireless work has also created two new jobs, both filled by Athenians who had previously benefited from Ithaca’s service.
Showing that a little help can make a big difference in the lives of those who are struggling, LG in Greece continues to support worthy causes and lend a hand when needed.
By LG Greece Staff