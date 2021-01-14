Making a Difference One Laundry Load at a Time

As part of its Life Is Good When You Participate platform which encompasses a broad range of community-focused initiatives, LG supports the good work of Ithaca, an Athens-based organization that assists homeless individuals maintain their personal hygiene. LG has supported Ithaca since its establishment in 2016, donating washing machines and dryers for the organization’s mobile laundry van.

Ithaca’s van contains two washing machines and two dryers that operate simultaneously with all water and electricity expenses covered by Ithaca’s corporate and private sponsors. Individuals in need of the service can simply bring their clothes to one of the van’s scheduled stops in the Attica and Piraeus areas then return to pick them up at a scheduled time. Carefully tending to the laundry and always ready to offer a friendly smile and words of comfort, Ithaca’s employees and community volunteers are warmly welcomed wherever they go.