MAKING THE THINGS WE LOVE LAST LONGER

As expected, closely following the manufacturer’s care instructions on the label was the most popular advice given. Washing favorite items separately was also popular, while others recommended that any buttons or zippers be done up prior to washing. Linda Lundqvist, one of LG’s Instagram ambassadors for the campaign, shared her unique secret to longer-lasting clothes – a recipe she’d perfected for home-made, natural laundry detergent!

In keeping with the theme of sustainability, prizes for the best tips will take the form of gift vouchers that can be used at select vintage clothing boutiques or at Laundry Society, a brand that develops eco-friendly laundry products. In addition to creating a forum for consumers throughout the region to share clothing care tips with one another, LG in Nordic succeeded in starting an honest, open dialogue about the topic of living sustainably.