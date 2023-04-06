Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Marking 20-Year Partnership for Better Life in the Horn of Africa

Beyond News 06/04/2023

As a world-leading consumer electronics company, LG not only innovates to make life better for all, but also to invent completely new lifestyles. But for the company to accomplish its ambitious goals, it requires its partners from around the world to help in its pursuit of superior technologies and expanding the accessibility of products and services. Central Advanced Digitech has played its part as a key distributor of LG products in East Africa, giving more people in the region the chance to benefit daily from the most innovative, customer-centered and environment-friendly products.

Marking 20-Year Partnership for Better Life in the Horn of Africa

(From left to right) Isra Amin, corporate communications director of CTC Group, Grace Ju, councilor of the embassy of the Republic of Korea in Sudan, Ahmed Amin Abdellatif, president of CTC Group, Dong Won Lee, managing director of LG East Africa and Namgung Hwan, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sudan

One of the leading providers of consumer electronics in Sudan as part of CTC Group, Central Advanced Digitech was established to address the region’s economic development and higher demand for premium home appliances. With the help of Central Advanced Digitech’s extensive national network of over 70 exclusive dealers, LG has enhanced the accessibility of its products and services for locals, which means more discerning African consumers can experience the joy of using cutting-edge technologies engineered to improve everyday life.

Marking 20-Year Partnership for Better Life in the Horn of Africa

To celebrate the partnership’s 20th anniversary, an offline event was held at the CTC Group Complex in Khartoum North, Sudan. During this special occasion, Ahmed Amin Abdellatif, president of CTC Group, highlighted how LG and its exceptional products and services have supported customers and enabled Central Advanced Digitech to strengthen its standing in the home appliance market. He also commended LG’s efforts to develop its employees’ skills and proficiency by providing training, which has allowed them to nurture a team of skilled professionals capable of offering exceptional service and support to the local community.

Marking 20-Year Partnership for Better Life in the Horn of Africa

LG was also praised for its commitment to bettering the communities of Sudan through job creation, business expansion and eco-friendly products aligning with its sustainable development goals. It was mentioned that LG’s energy-saving features have added significant value to the community by giving locals the opportunities to take their own steps toward a sustainable future.

Marking 20-Year Partnership for Better Life in the Horn of Africa

(From left to right) Ahmed Amin Abdellatif, president of CTC Group, Dong Won Lee, managing director of LG East Africa, Mohammed Azeem, one of the top five dealers at CTC Group and Namgung Hwan, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sudan

For two decades, Central Advanced Digitech has helped LG bring meaningful changes to the lives of the local community and the environment by providing more people with convenient, comfortable lifestyles and backing the nation’s sustainable future vision.

 

In its endeavors to develop and present products and services that value customers, partners and the environment, LG will continue to bring a smile to people around the world.

 

Contributed by LG Kenya

 

#2023
