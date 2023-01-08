Mesmerizing CES Spectators With ‘Horizon’ Installation at CES 2023

A stunning blend of art and technology and a fitting tribute to the now 10-year legacy of innovation that is LG OLED, the Horizon created an immersive viewing experience with incredibly vibrant images on a virtually seamless, panoramic screen.

LG OLED, considered the most evolved display technology on the planet, delivers stunning pictures with absolute blacks and incredible contrast from any vantage point. Self-lighting pixels, which can be turned on and off individually, help make images incredibly lifelike. Without the need for a backlight, LG’s self-lit OLED displays are thin, lightweight and bendable.