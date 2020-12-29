Mini LED TV: The Ongoing Evolution of LCD TV Technology

Backlight TVs have been evolving their light source technologies with advancements like CCFL (Cold-Cathode Fluorescent Lamp), Edge LED or Direct LED, offering improved performance. Also, technologies like Local Dimming and FALD (Full Array Local Dimming) are increasingly more advanced ways to express better contrast.

Mini LED technology “miniaturizes” the TV’s light source, making it much smaller. The smaller size allows manufacturers to pack more LEDs in the same TV screen size for increased brightness compared to regular LCD TVs. Also, having more dimming zones allows for more precise control of that brightness. As such, a Mini LED TV can achieve deeper blacks and a higher contrast ratio than other types of LED TV. Scenes both light and dark, benefit greatly from these performance upgrades, appearing more real.

LCD Cell: The Evolution of Color

As LCD technology evolved, it offered better and higher resolution and color. Quantum dot and NanoCell technologies are examples of ways to increase color performance. By developing the combined Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology, LG has taken the best of both quantum dot and NanoCell to further enhance the ability to represent and create outstanding color in an LCD TV.

And LG combined the best LCD light source with the best color enhancement technologies, by creating LG QNED Mini LED TV.