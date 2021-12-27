Mission Launch Brings Together Experts, Startups, Entrepreneurs to Collaborate on Innovation

LG NOVA – the North American Innovation Center of LG Electronics – recently wrapped up its Mission Launch event series, a unique experience that brought startups and entrepreneurs together with industry experts, mentors, influencers and more to create collaborative conversations on what’s needed to build and innovate for the future.

Taking place across two weeks in November, more than 1,700 registrants representing startups and entrepreneurs signed up for LG NOVA Mission Launch to discuss the topics of connected health, mobility, smart home, metaverse and societal impact spaces. As an extension of the LG NOVA Mission for the Future Challenge program to nurture innovations that impact the future and bring them into LG, the event focused on the power of collaboration between startups, corporations, and the industry as a whole. The goal: create an environment of support to enable startups working to change the way we work, live and play, to take their ideas further—and faster— into the adoption process and ultimately, success.