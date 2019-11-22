Mobile Gaming Takes Center Stage with LG and ESL

Over 324,000 players across North America took part in the qualifications in Season 2 alone this year speaking to the growing importance of mobile gaming. The fierce competition continued with Season 3 to showcase the top players in Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG Mobile and Clash of Clans.

During the live broadcast of the ESL Mobile Open playoffs, the hosts introduced the key features and benefits of the LG G8XThinQ and LG Dual Screen, highlighting some of the most innovative uses.