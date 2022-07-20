[Mobility Inside] A Paradigm Shift in the Automotive Industry: Over-the-Air

OTA is the ability to download applications, services and configurations across a cellular or wireless network*. When a manufacturer issues a new software or firmware update, it is uploaded to the cloud for download on the target device, subject to the owners’ confirmation of the update. One of the most common devices to employ this is the smartphone, but the technology has become an integral technology across many IT industries, including the automotive market.

This episode will present the crucial role that OTA plays in the automotive industry today.