[Mobility Inside] Exploring the Role of Automotive Semiconductors

Semiconductors also play an important role in enhancing vehicle safety functions. As the use of electronic components and software in cars steadily increases, so too does the risk of hacking and other cybersecurity threats. In response to this, automakers and suppliers are prioritizing the development of secure semiconductors that can protect vehicles and their owners from cyberattacks.

Advanced semiconductor chips not only provide convenience for a vehicle’s occupants, but for automotive software developers as well; affording them the ability to apply a wide range of services and features, and making the whole development process smoother through a comprehensive suite of cloud-based tools.

As a company committed to constant innovation, LG is planning to release a range of safety and convenience-enhancing products, along with related customer experience services. These offerings will facilitate exciting, new collaborations between car manufacturers and vehicle component solutions providers and help bring the era of future mobility significantly closer.