[Mobility Inside] How Semiconductors Let Vehicles See, Hear and Think

Automobile semiconductors determine a car’s computing capabilities. Simply put, they act as the vehicle’s brain to power it and all its electronics, like the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, digital cockpits and much more.

Throughout the 20th century, automobile innovation mainly focused on precision engine technology, cutting-edge gearboxes and power systems, which is how global car manufacturers led the Industrial Revolution utilizing such technologies.

However, the cars of the past pale in comparison to today’s cars which have transformed into computers that implement information technology to communicate with other vehicles and provide displays for various forms of entertainment. In other words, the software controlling the car’s hardware has become a core component of the modern vehicle, and this software can only be improved with a semiconductor boasting next-generation computing capacity.