[Mobility Inside] Indispensable Technology for F.U.N Driving Experiences: Display

CID, the most famous among automotive displays, presents driving status info as well as entertainment to effectively serve as a Human Machine Interface (HMI). Located in the center of the vehicle, CID gives the driver and passenger access to a range of convenient features including audio, video, navigation, HVAC and Bluetooth controls, through an intuitive and simple user experience.

LG Electronics (LG) Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company makes certain its CID is the best by staying in close communication with global premium automakers, which is why it’s now featured in several iconic vehicles – and counting.

The outstanding quality of LG’s CID has been certified by A-SPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination), an internationally-recognized quality certification model created by European automakers to evaluate the quality of software design, verification and management.

LG’s CID acquired A-SPICE certifications in 2016, 2019 and 2021. Its most recent certification, A-SPICE Level 2 (2021), not only proves that LG’s development process meets international standards for quality control and monitoring, but it also recognizes the company’s unparalleled development capabilities.