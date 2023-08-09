We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Mobility Inside] Into the Future Mobility
The era of autonomous vehicles is fast approaching with expert forecast that approximately 8 million autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles will be on the road by 2025. This will soon make the task of driving pass into history, relieving drivers from the burden of having to keep their eyes on the road and stay put behind the steering wheel. In other words, the driver will become another passenger, able to spend their time in the car in more enjoyable ways and in much greater comfort.
One way for companies in this rapidly growing field to gain a competitive edge is to transform the car into a pleasant space offering experiences that can stimulate passengers’ senses such as sight, sound and touch. For instance, sound can be used as a powerful tool that can elicit emotions and sculpt the vibe of a given environment while lighting can play a key role in dramatically altering the mood of a space. Used and combined in different methods, such sensory information can help reimagine and reinvigorate the in-vehicle experience, enabling it to travel in a multitude of exciting directions.
Encompassing both sight and sound, AVN – short for Audio, Video and Navigation – can contribute to memorable in-vehicle experiences. AVNs comprise a range of electronic devices including a radio receiver, GPS navigation unit and user-interface technologies such as a touch screen or voice control. Through its constituent parts, an AVN system can provide a wealth of vehicle- and environment-related information as well as a variety of entertainment options to keep passengers amused on the road.
Next-generation AVNs are expected to evolve even further, leveraging high-end audio, impressive display tech and other immersion-enhancing features to turn our vehicles into private movie theaters, relaxing café-bars and more. They’ll also help to make cars ideal places for everyday activities, such as having meetings, watching TV or even doing some online shopping.
Aware of this fact, LG has been focused on developing quality AVNs for several years now. According to research conducted by eBEST Investment & Securities Co., Ltd, the company ranked second in the global AVN sector in 2021 with a market share of 12 percent. To understand LG’s vision for the future of automobiles and how it plans to implement AVN technologies and features that engage the five senses, look no further than the groundbreaking LG OMNIPOD concept car. First introduced at CES 2022, LG OMNIPOD acts as an extension of the home, serving as a lounge, workspace, exercise studio or whatever its occupants need.
A fully autonomous vehicle, LG’s innovation incorporates expansive screens that can surround passengers with the content of their choice. The tunnel screen (Meta-environment Screen), which reaches from the floor to the ceiling, is key to the truly mesmerizing experiences that OMNIPOD can provide. With its suite of seamless multimedia displays, the vehicle becomes the perfect venue for enjoying movies – enabling passengers to feel like they are participating in, rather than watching, the on-screen action. Additionally, LG OMNIPOD automatically adjusts the screens according to passengers’ needs to ensure the optimal environment for productivity or play. Although impressive in and of themselves, these features are just a small part of what LG OMNIPOD has to offer.
Future mobility brings together the very latest advancements, such as autonomous driving technology, artificial intelligence, the cloud and 6G, all of which have previously been discussed in the Mobility Inside series. Guided by its vision for better in-vehicle experiences, the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company will continue to accelerate innovations that satisfy the senses and drive customer value to ever-greater heights.
Discover more at www.lg.com/global/mobility/more-stories/five-senses.