[Mobility Inside] Into the Future Mobility

A fully autonomous vehicle, LG’s innovation incorporates expansive screens that can surround passengers with the content of their choice. The tunnel screen (Meta-environment Screen), which reaches from the floor to the ceiling, is key to the truly mesmerizing experiences that OMNIPOD can provide. With its suite of seamless multimedia displays, the vehicle becomes the perfect venue for enjoying movies – enabling passengers to feel like they are participating in, rather than watching, the on-screen action. Additionally, LG OMNIPOD automatically adjusts the screens according to passengers’ needs to ensure the optimal environment for productivity or play. Although impressive in and of themselves, these features are just a small part of what LG OMNIPOD has to offer.