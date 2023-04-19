[Mobility Inside] Protecting Your Data, Keeping You Safe: Why Cybersecurity Matters

The Growing Importance of Vehicle Cybersecurity

As the use of software for vehicles continues to grow, so too does the necessity to put in place systems that prevent unauthorized access, or hacking. Failing to do so runs the risk of exposing the vehicle itself, and any personal information linked to the vehicle, to cybersecurity threats. Over-the-air (OTA) functionality, whereby car software is remotely updated over wireless internet or cloud network, is just one area that could be susceptible to a potential attack.

To protect against the likelihood of vehicle hacking, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has established international standards for automotive cybersecurity: regulation No. 155 (UN R155) and No. 156 (UN R156). According to these regulations, automakers and component suppliers must ensure that their vehicles and solutions include an effective cybersecurity management system (CSMS) and security functions for firmware updates over wireless connection. Both vehicle manufacturers and parts suppliers are invested in keeping everyone on the road safe and are actively complying with the latest rules and standards relating to cybersecurity.