[Mobility Inside] Setting Industry Standards With AUTOSAR

With the number of electronic components in our vehicles rising every year, it comes as no surprise that demand for the software that powers them is too. As the industry expands, software becomes more diverse and complex, making the search for systems compatible with different cars and models extremely challenging. That’s why many countries and companies are calling for the standardization of software structures, which is where AUTOSAR comes into play.

AUTOSAR was established to set comprehensive regulations its partners must comply with throughout the design process to prevent future errors during the development of vehicular software. Not only does this benefit the entire industry, partners can save time and efforts in numerous ways.

Reusability