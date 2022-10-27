[Mobility Inside] The Power of the Cloud in the Automotive Industry

Since the autonomous vehicles of tomorrow won’t require a human behind the wheel, they must instantly recognize a great deal of information including locations, lanes, traffic signals and roads that are new or under construction. And to avoid any traffic accidents and ensure passengers’ safety, this information must be constantly updated and available in real-time.

Autonomous cars must also acquire location-based infotainment service content to maximize the driver’s convenience, such as providing the locations of nearby parking lots, low-price gas stations, rechargeable electric vehicle charging stations and restaurants.