[Mobility Inside] The Secret to Tailored Driving Experiences: Camera Sensors

When it comes to interacting with a brand, 71 percent of customers expect personalization in products and services, while 76 percent get frustrated when they don’t find it, according to a recent McKinsey study .

This applies to customer experiences on the road, with more drivers searching for mobility solutions that actively assess – and adapt to – their very own driving scenario. Thanks to intelligent camera sensors which retrieve and assess all kinds of roadside information, cars can now think for themselves, providing adjustments tailored to each driving situation without drivers having to do the tweaking themselves.

Camera sensors are image, distance and object-based sensors which provide the driver with important identifiable information about the vehicle’s surroundings. They are crucially different to standard cameras in that they not only capture images but also make active assessment of the information displayed in these images. With a variety of functions such as measuring vehicle distance to recognize imminent collisions and assessing when the driver veers out of lane, camera sensors play a fundamental role in safe driving and are pivotal for the customized, proactive mobility experience that today’s drivers demand.

Let’s take a closer look at how sensors are inventing new tailored customer experiences on the road.

Using Data to Transform Driving Experiences

Built-in camera sensors have shifted the paradigm of driving. In the past, the driver was entirely responsible for judging traffic and maneuvering the vehicle. But with camera sensors now acting as an extra pair of eyes, vehicles can take a lot of the work.