[Mobility Inside] Unlocking the Future of Mobility With DX

As a major provider of vehicle components, LG is integrating DX into its development process in an effort to improve product quality and accelerate growth. From last year, LG’s researchers even started planning an AI validation platform developed with Altair, a U.S. company that has specialized in information technology based on software and cloud solutions for simulation, computing and AI technologies since 1985. This platform standardizes data measured at certain times and uses AI technology to clearly visualizes results.

Through this platform, LG can develop enhanced reliable automotive parts by predicting the performance of every stage of development. In addition, the platform can automate performance validation and systematically manage the vast amount of simulation data generated during the development process to speed up development. For example, if a customer requests a new requirement, engineers can access the AI platform to virtually predict performance and give several options for them to choose from.

Data accumulated during verification are continuously learned to hone prediction accuracy. This data can then be applied to various processes from planning and mass production to the improvement of each product’s quality and performance.

DX of Global Premium Automakers