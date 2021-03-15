More Local Legends Inspiring Others Down Under

Entering 2021 has given Australians new hope as they recover from a year that most might want to delete from memory. However, others would urge these people not to forget a year that still had so much good on display, especially down under where Aussies were determined to pull together and do what it takes to make life better for its people, every single day.

To honor those staring directly in the face of difficult times, LG kicked off its LG Local Legends (#LGLocalLegends) program last May. Since then, LG has crowned 24 local legends who have been doing their bit and more for local communities to make lives that bit easier for so many around them.