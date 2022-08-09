More Personalized, More Convenient: LG Smart TVs Enhance the Prime Video Viewing Experience

A user-friendly hub for content consumption, the modern smart TVs offer access to more movies, series, documentaries and live-streamed events than one can count. The downside to having such a wealth of content options so conveniently available is figuring out what to watch.

To help users discover great, new content, LG continues to streamline and expand the viewing experience on its market-leading smart TVs. The company’s webOS smart TV platform is constantly evolving, growing its capabilities while simultaneously simplifying users’ path to greater viewing enjoyment.