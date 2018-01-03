New Raspberry Rose LG V30 Introduced at CES 2018

Offering a premium design in a slim and light package, the LG V30 boasts a number of exceptional multimedia features such as a dual camera for professional-level quality photos, with an upgraded wide angle lens for reduced edge distortion. And let’s not forget about the superb sound driven by an advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and audio tuning by the specialists at B&O PLAY.

The LG V30 Raspberry Rose will roll out in Korea soon after CES with key markets in Europe and Asia to follow.