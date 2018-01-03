We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New Raspberry Rose LG V30 Introduced at CES 2018
Visitors to CES 2018 will be the first in the world to experience LG Electronics’ newest, eye-catching and romance-inspiring color for the flagship V30 smartphone. Raspberry Rose, an intense saturated version of red, is a hue quite unlike any previous smartphone color offered by LG or its competitors. Designed for fashion-conscious smartphone users, LG created a unique color that provides outstanding visibility and to makes this V30 an ideal Valentine’s Day gift.
The latest addition joins the four other eye-catching colors – Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet – to create a fashionable lineup that is as beautiful as it is functional. Raspberry Rose V30 owners will be able to enjoy the same high-end features and exceptional capabilities that have propelled the V30 to earn worldwide praise, from customers and critics alike.
Offering a premium design in a slim and light package, the LG V30 boasts a number of exceptional multimedia features such as a dual camera for professional-level quality photos, with an upgraded wide angle lens for reduced edge distortion. And let’s not forget about the superb sound driven by an advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and audio tuning by the specialists at B&O PLAY.
The LG V30 Raspberry Rose will roll out in Korea soon after CES with key markets in Europe and Asia to follow.