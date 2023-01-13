Novel Innovations Championing for a Better Future for All

LIFE’S GOOD AWARD

First announced at CES 2022, the LIFE’S GOOD AWARD gave innovators from all around the world the opportunity to share their novel ideas for technology-driven solutions targeting environmental sustainability – Innovation for the Planet – or accessibility – Innovation for People.

A total of 334 entrants – individuals and groups – from 61 countries participated in LG’s inaugural innovation challenge, with four finalists chosen among them by an expert jury comprised of renowned ESG scholars, LG’s own executives and the head of LG Technology Ventures. Revealed at CES 2023, Dot Inc. and Day1Lab of South Korea, SOLUTUM of Israel and NONA Technologies of the United States will compete in a final pitching session to decide the ultimate winner.

Read on to learn about the four finalists’ innovative solutions that could help solve global challenges and how those solutions align with LG’s vision for a Better Life for All.

Innovations Creating a Better Life for All