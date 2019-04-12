Official 4K UHD TV Partner LG Provides Scores of Advanced Displays for 2019 Show

From digital signage for registration areas and session venues to 4K TVs for theaters and the broadcast studio, LG displays were ubiquitous at the 2019 NAB Show. Dozens of 49-inch LG screens greet attendees at hundreds of technical and business sessions. LG 70-, 65- and 55-inch 4K UHD TVs were used throughout the convention including the Futures Park in the North Hall, where among others, NAB PILOT, the AWARN Alliance and Trivini Digital are featuring LG displays.

LG 65- and 55-inch class 4K UHD displays were used by Broadcast Education Association (BEA) digital research poster sessions and conference sessions, while 70-inch class TVs were featured in the screening room for faculty and student creative awards in BEA’s exhibit hall located in the Las Vegas Westgate Convention Center.