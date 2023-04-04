[On the Job] Backed by LG, a Young Ethiopian Embarks on a Promising Career in Tech

Libanos Tadiyos is a native of Ethiopia and an intern at LG Electronics Middle East (LGEME), the regional service arm that provides training for product engineers covering the company’s nine main local offices. Remarkably, she is the first student to have completed her studies with the help of LG and went on to work at an overseas subsidiary of LG.

However, her journey to become an intern at LGEME spans three generations, beginning with her grandfather and his tie with Korea, the home of LG. Let’s take a look at how the company has been with Libanos every step of the way.