[On the Job] Building an Inclusive Organization that Creates a Better Life for All

In this installment of On the Job, we go inside LG’s ESG department and take a look at how they’re promoting excellence in ESG.

In recent years, companies like LG have been incorporating environment, social and governance (ESG) factors into their business strategies and operations since an awareness of the need for ESG in business has become much bigger. As a responsible corporate citizen itself, LG recognizes the importance of applying ESG practices to its day-to-day operations if it wants to achieve its ambitious goals.