[On the Job] Creating the Sound of Life’s Good

“UX sound designers here possess the ability to recognize a product and the brand it belongs to just by hearing the sounds it makes,” said Jeong Byoung-zoo, senior sound designer at the UX Governance Team. “Even when watching a TV show or a movie, my ears are the first things to tell me when there’s an LG product in a scene.”

Among the many kinds of UX sound developed by the UX Governance Team, the sound that a device emits when powered on or off is considered one of the most important. Played more frequently than practically any other UX sound, not only does it notify the user when their device is switching on or shutting down, but it also represents the identity of both the product and brand. From the second half of 2021, LG has applied a set of standard sounds to its products to deliver a consistent brand image to its customers. This set of sounds could be described as the very own language of LG appliances and solutions.