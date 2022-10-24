[On the Job] Fun at Home is on Tap with LG HomeBrew

My Beer Lab’s seven employees start their morning with a 9AM staff meeting, where they freely share their work progress and opinions. Each unique opinion is valuable because it helps determine and carry out all aspects of product planning, supply chain management and marketing.

Considering how fast the alcohol industry changes, trends come and go quickly. Therefore, the team must stay on top of current fads. “Whenever I see a new type of beer, I buy several and bring them into the office to try with my team. As a marketer, it’s not just about the taste, but also the overall packaging and glass design,” said Kim. “When I go to a restaurant, I pay attention to what alcohol is on the menu and what people are ordering. This has become second nature to me,” added Lee.

When it comes to developing new recipes, the team must consider how it can deliver new, fun experiences to customers and take advantage of LG HomeBrew’s ability to make daily lives more special. This is why the latest model reduces the average crafting time of ale beer, a favorite among customers, from 14 days to 10.