[On the Job] How Learning and Development Provide Value to All

The Global L&D Team recognizes the need to standardize the education program for overseas subsidiaries and enhance the quality of professional development services. The team offers comprehensive support to global employees with systematic training, enabling them to excel and create value for LG customers.

“Our business objectives revolve around delivering high-quality products and services to our customers, maintaining a strong market presence, and driving innovation in the industry,” said Erica Choi, professional at LG’s Global L&D Team. “We strive to stay ahead of the competition in order to provide value to our customers through continuous improvement and employee development.”

There were various challenges in creating a training program, such as rapidly changing market trends, intense competition, technological advancements and the need to adapt to ever-evolving customer needs. Considering the increasing demand for training sessions regarding popular topics, such as digital transformation, the Global L&D Team recognized it was both time- and cost-effective to utilize a third-party training platform. And, with the rise of remote working since the global pandemic, the team was in search of a platform in an online format that could be accessed easily by employees worldwide.