[On the Job] Leveraging Innovation to Understand the Lifestyles of the Younger Generation

The H&A Design Lab took a particular interest in the way young consumers like to style and adapt their home electronics to reflect their own individual identities. To support this passion for creative expression and customization, the teams elected to provide three different colors (Crème Rose, Crème Yellow and Crème Grey) to choose from, and two distinct shapes for the table-top of the Aero Furniture – Round and Track.*

LG’s next-gen air purifier even offers a built-in wireless charger and a mood lighting function with a total of eight different hues to help set the atmosphere in the room. For further personalization, users can change up the look of the Aero Furniture’s table-top and base, exploring different color combinations to refresh the product and its surroundings.

“By replacing the top, you can refresh the ambience in your living space – and by replacing both the top and the base, it’s practically like experiencing a brand-new product altogether,” explained Yoon Ju-hyup, research professional at LG’s Air Science Lab. “These color combos allow you to experiment with a variety of styles, which is something we’ve found to be very important to many young consumers,” said Oh Hyun-sook, research professional at H&A Design Lab. “For instance, Crème Grey is a great choice for a calm, toned-down look, while the duo of Crème Rose and Crème Yellow goes well with maximalist furnishings.”