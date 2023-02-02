[On the Job] LG SIC Center: Making Smart Home Appliances Smarter

Imagine if there was a refrigerator that could play music and change color to match your current mood or spice up your kitchen décor. Well, as it happens, such a fridge actually exists – the newly introduced refrigerator with MoodUP™ from LG. The unique capabilities and customer experiences offered by LG’s latest kitchen innovation owe much to the LG8111, an on-device AI system-on-chip (SoC) developed by LG’s SIC Center.

Even before it was known as LG Electronics, the company began producing chips for consumer electronics as far back as 1992, at the ASIC Center under Goldstar’s Central Research Institute. Now, LG’s SIC Center is responsible for developing all of the AI chips used in LG products. These technologies have evolved over time to become the AI-based integrated circuits now used in cutting-edge appliances and home entertainment solutions such as LG OLED TV, and now, the fridge with MoodUP™.