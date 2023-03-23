[On the Job] LG SIGNATURE: A Legacy of Customer-Centric Design

In 2014, the LG SIGNATURE design committee was formed with the aim of fostering design-centric innovation. Introducing a “design-first, develop-second” product approach which was groundbreaking at the time, the first-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup was revealed to the world at CES 2016. LG’s exclusive brand has remained true to its heritage and is still considered a trailblazer in the luxury home appliance market.

The very essence of style and functionality, LG SIGNATURE’s first-generation products paired clean, sophisticated design with cutting-edge technologies. Completely devoid of knobs and buttons, the first-generation LG SIGNATURE Washer showcased the elegant, minimalist look that has continued to be a hallmark of the brand’s peerless appliances.

Evolving Features, Unchanging Philosophy

While LG SIGNATURE’s commitment to timeless design remains unchanged, its interpretation of next-level luxury – and accordingly, its product offerings – are continuously evolving. Unveiled at this year’s CES under the theme of ‘Live beyond.’, the second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup presents a refined vision of luxury living, building on all that makes the brand so great and taking it a step further.

The new lineup is in keeping with the minimalism of the first generation, but adds chic new colors, materials and finishes to choose from. Users can look forward to enhanced technologies as well as upgraded design. The new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator, for instance, features Dual InstaView™ for an even more streamlined and convenient customer experience.