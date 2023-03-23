We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[On the Job] LG SIGNATURE: A Legacy of Customer-Centric Design
In this installment of On the Job, we look into the design history of LG SIGNATURE to learn how LG’s luxury brand provides unparalleled customer experiences.
What role does design play in shaping the home appliance user experience? Let us consider the thoughtful innovation that enables users to knock twice on their LG InstaView™ refrigerator to see inside without even having to open the door – or the smart screen applied to LG’s latest washers which streamlines control by replacing the more traditional dials and switches with an intuitive touch-based interface.
(From left to right) Chung Sangin, Kim Jayoen, Hwang Inyoung and Bae Mimi at Home Appliance & Air Solution
LG SIGNATURE UX Design Team
In both of these cases, LG has cleverly evolved key elements of what is called ‘user experience design’ to boost usability and create new convenience that expands and improves the overall customer experience. Armed with a deep understanding of users and their everyday needs, user experience designers at the LG SIGNATURE UX Design Team have played a pivotal role in shaping the unparalleled quality and easy-to-use features that the brand is synonymous with.
Reimagining the Customer Experience
Experience design is not, however, limited to matters of function and user-device interaction. “Taking a look at the term experience from a wider view, we find that experience design actually encompasses aspects of branding – referred to as brand experience – as well as the impact products have on the user’s living environment and day-to-day lifestyle – referred to as customer experience,” explained Kim Jayoen, design professional at LG SIGNATURE UX Design Team.
Designed for those seeking a more luxurious way of living, LG SIGNATURE products bring together the best of aesthetic and functional design to add a touch of sophistication to all areas of the customer experience. The seamless marriage of form and function, LG SIGNATURE’s premium appliances boast a timeless quality that transcends any particular interior decorating trend or style and has struck a chord with discerning consumers worldwide.
Consistent Design Makes a Timeless Brand
The ability to produce a single, coherent aesthetic or design language is crucial when building a consistent, recognizable brand image – and to fostering a lasting brand legacy. “Through design, we’re letting the brand speak to our customers,” said Hwang Inyoung, design professional at LG SIGNATURE UX Design Team. “Part of our job is making it easier for consumers to recognize the unique brand philosophy governing our products, by adhering to a specific visual tone and manner across all appliances.”
From its inception in 2016, LG SIGNATURE has cultivated a product aesthetic that consistently delivers, and clearly conveys, a focus on providing customers with ultra-premium experiences. These experiences are then fully realized by the uniting of elements that are just as integral to the brand’s identity as its distinctive style – namely, impressive performance, user-centric features and high-quality materials.
The first-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup
In 2014, the LG SIGNATURE design committee was formed with the aim of fostering design-centric innovation. Introducing a “design-first, develop-second” product approach which was groundbreaking at the time, the first-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup was revealed to the world at CES 2016. LG’s exclusive brand has remained true to its heritage and is still considered a trailblazer in the luxury home appliance market.
The very essence of style and functionality, LG SIGNATURE’s first-generation products paired clean, sophisticated design with cutting-edge technologies. Completely devoid of knobs and buttons, the first-generation LG SIGNATURE Washer showcased the elegant, minimalist look that has continued to be a hallmark of the brand’s peerless appliances.
Evolving Features, Unchanging Philosophy
While LG SIGNATURE’s commitment to timeless design remains unchanged, its interpretation of next-level luxury – and accordingly, its product offerings – are continuously evolving. Unveiled at this year’s CES under the theme of ‘Live beyond.’, the second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup presents a refined vision of luxury living, building on all that makes the brand so great and taking it a step further.
The new lineup is in keeping with the minimalism of the first generation, but adds chic new colors, materials and finishes to choose from. Users can look forward to enhanced technologies as well as upgraded design. The new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator, for instance, features Dual InstaView™ for an even more streamlined and convenient customer experience.
The second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup
Outstanding design outlasts the era in which it was conceived, influencing the way people gauge and appreciate beauty for generations. An iconic brand with a timeless aesthetic, LG SIGNATURE has redefined home appliance design and will never relent in its pursuit of customer-driven innovation. Stay tuned to Beyond News for more on the exclusive, next-level lifestyles curated by LG SIGNATURE.