[On the Job] LG StanbyME Go, the Seamless Content Enjoyment Anywhere, Anytime

In this installment of On the Job, we go inside LG Home Entertainment Company’s Total Experience Development Department, Product Planning Team and Design Lab.

Have you ever missed your TV when traveling or on a camping trip? With LG StanbyME Go, users no longer need to be without their TVs as they can now watch their favorite shows anyplace, anytime with minimal effort.

Let’s get a behind-the-scenes account of how LG StanbyME Go came to be.