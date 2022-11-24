[On the Job] Lifegraphy, Turning Data into Innovative Products for Real People

Before the invention of Lifegraphy, the task of understanding customers and uncovering what they really want was handled by LG personnel proficient in data analysis and statistics. Unfortunately, the considerable time and effort required to complete their research made it difficult to keep up with fast-changing industry trends and customer tastes. Moreover, challenges in sharing and interpreting data collected by different divisions and projects brought further inefficiency to the overall process.

But now, thanks to the advent of the Lifegraphy system, any business unit or group within LG can accurately analyze customer data without requiring an expert team of analysts or statisticians to do so. As such, they can establish the initial design and marketing direction for new products much faster than before, meaning a shorter development period and more precise targeting of specific consumer segments. Another advantage of Lifegraphy is that, because it lessens the impact of personal opinions, the results it provides are more objective and, therefore, more reliable.