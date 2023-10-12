[On the Job] Making Appliances Accessible for Everyone: LG Universal UP Kit

“We wanted to develop a kit offering practical solutions for improving the usability and accessibility of LG appliances, without necessitating any structural changes or the purchase of brand-new appliances,” remarked Ha Young-soo, lead of the H&A Design Lab New Experience Design Task.

The teams involved in the project set about translating the feedback from the meetings into tangible solutions. Prototypes were crafted using paper or wood, and then plastic samples were made on 3D printers, enabling the team members to get a better sense of the viability of their ‘outside-the-square’ designs.

During the development of each Universal UP Kit solution, LG focused on three key aspects of design: functionality, aesthetics and safety. Functionality and safety were the priorities, but the company also considered color and shape to ensure that every accessory harmonized seamlessly with the relevant appliances.